OTP Bank Romania Posts RON58M Net Profit in 2021

OTP Bank Romania Posts RON58M Net Profit in 2021. OTP Bank Romania ended 2021 with RON58 million net profit, more than double the net profit of 2020. Operating profit shrank by 24% to RON123 million in 2021 compared with 2020, OTP Bank Romania officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]