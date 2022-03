45 years since the biggest earthquake that hit Romania

45 years since the biggest earthquake that hit Romania. Romania commemorated on Friday 45 years since the biggest earthquake on record to hit the country. Measuring 7.2 degrees on the Richter scale, it killed almost 1,600 people, mostly in the capital Bucharest, and caused damage estimated at over 2 billion dollars at the time. Some 230,000 homes (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]