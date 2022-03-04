CNAS approves procedure by which refugees from Ukraine can access medical services on the territory of Romania



CNAS approves procedure by which refugees from Ukraine can access medical services on the territory of Romania.

The President of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Adela Cojan approved the procedure by which foreign citizens or stateless persons in special situations, coming from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine, can access medical services on the territory of Romania. According to a (...)