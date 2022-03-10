Inscop Monitor poll: As many as 75.2 % Romanians believe Russia is the main culprit for the war in Ukraine



Most Romanians – 75.2% – believe that Russia is the main culprit for the war in Ukraine and only 4.6% indicate Ukraine, according to an INSCOP MONITOR poll conducted on March 2-7. According to the poll, 7.9% of Romanian believe that Western countries are to blame for this armed conflict,... The (...)