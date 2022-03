RO radical party AUR takes deep plunge in polls

RO radical party AUR takes deep plunge in polls. Romanian radical party AUR lost 3.5 points in a month (to 18.9) after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to an INSCOP poll conducted on March 2-7, quoted by G4media.ro. It is the first time since the 2020 parliamentary elections that AUR has reversed its upward trend in opinion polls and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]