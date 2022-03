Romania "very close" to amending Offshore Law

Romania "very close" to amending Offshore Law. "We are very close to having the Offshore law [amended]," the Senate's head and president of junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu announced, News.ro reported. The project, expected to unlock the offshore projects of major oil companies in the Black Sea, will be promoted quickly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]