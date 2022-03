S&P puts IIB on negative watch list on risks from eroding shareholder base

S&P puts IIB on negative watch list on risks from eroding shareholder base. S&P Global Ratings on March 9 revised its outlook on the International Investment Bank (IIB) to negative from stable, while affirming its long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-/A-2'. The negative outlook reflects the risks of a material erosion of the IIB's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]