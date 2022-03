Dacia and Ford Passenger Car Production Up 12% in February from Year-Earlier Period

Romania's two carmakers, Automobile Dacia and Ford, in February 2022 produced 44,111 passenger cars, 12% more than in February 2021. Of these, 24,878 units were manufactured by Automobile Dacia and 19,233 units by Ford.