Concordia: From 4.2% Economic Growth Projection To Possible Recession. The economic forecast for Romania in 2022 initially was for 4.2% growth, but amid the Ukrainian war a recession can be expected, or, in a more fortunate scenario, a much lower economic growth, says Radu Burnete, executive manager of Concordia Employers’ Confederation representing the biggest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]