Mobexpert Set to Open New Stores, Develop New Products, Expand B2B Services in 2022

Mobexpert Set to Open New Stores, Develop New Products, Expand B2B Services in 2022. Mobexpert, a major player on Romania’s furniture market, with both production and retail activities, plans to open new stores, develop new products in its own plans and expand B2B services this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]