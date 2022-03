Komoder Seeks To Open New Showrooms in Malaga, Zurich and London in 2022

Komoder Seeks To Open New Showrooms in Malaga, Zurich and London in 2022. Romanian massage chair retailer Komoder plans to invest in 2022 to open showrooms in Malaga, Zurich, while readying the second showroom in London, explained Adrian Rus, founder of Komoder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]