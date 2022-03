Antibiotice Iasi Aims for EUR1B Turnover by 2030

Antibiotice Iasi Aims for EUR1B Turnover by 2030. Antibiotice Iasi, the biggest local Romanian-held drug maker, targets RON1 billion turnover by 2030, in line with its multi-annual plan, with half of this sum due to be generated by exports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]