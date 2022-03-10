Simtel Team posts revenues of 58.7 million lei in 2021 and net profit of 6.1 million lei, up 55% compared to 2020



Simtel Team posts revenues of 58.7 million lei in 2021 and net profit of 6.1 million lei, up 55% compared to 2020.

Simtel Team (BVB: SMTL), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts operating revenue of 58.7 million in 2021, an increase of 40% compared to 2020 and a net profit of 6.1 million lei, +55% compared to the previous year. The... (...)