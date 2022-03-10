 
Romaniapress.com

March 10, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris expected in Romania to discuss Allied close coordination to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank
Mar 10, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris expected in Romania to discuss Allied close coordination to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank.

Romania’s President, Klaus Iohannis, will receive the US Vice President, Kamala Harris in Bucharest on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, Allied measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank will be discussed, including the prospect of (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

eMAG Starts Construction of Logistics Center Near Budapest eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, has started construction of a more than 100,000-square-meter logistics center in Hungary, where it merged with Extreme Digital in 2019.

EduMin Cimpeanu: Ukrainian refugees will benefit from scholarships as Romanian students do; professors, too Ukrainian students taking refuge in Romania will benefit from scholarships under the same conditions as Romanian students, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, told a press conference on Thursday. “We are preparing a draft government decision by which the Ukrainian refugees – of Ukrainian (...)

Romanian Red Cross sends second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi The Romanian Red Cross sends the second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi, in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. A number of six trucks with 130 tonnes of perishable staple foods, personal hygiene products, medical (...)

PM Ciuca , European Commissioner Lenarcic discuss EU support to Romania and Moldova in order to manage the flows of refugees On Thursday at the Government House, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed visiting European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, highlighting the importance of European support to Romania and Moldova in order to manage the flows of refugees from Ukraine. (...)

Eurostat: GDP Up By 0.3% In The Euro Area, Up By 0.4% In The EU In 4Q/2021 In the fourth quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)

Romania Raises RON817M Selling Treasury Bills And Bonds Romania's finance ministry on Thursday (March 10) raised RON817 million (EUR165.3 million), selling treasury bills and bonds maturing in April 2022 and July 2029, at annual average yields of 4.38% and 6.49%, respectively.

Romania Competition Council Sets Off Inquiry Into Fuel Price Hikes Romania’s Competition Council has started an inquiry into fuel price hikes, saying it is monitoring the fuel market and arguing that prices has increased too much unreasonably.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |