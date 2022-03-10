US Vice President Kamala Harris expected in Romania to discuss Allied close coordination to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank



Romania’s President, Klaus Iohannis, will receive the US Vice President, Kamala Harris in Bucharest on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, Allied measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank will be discussed, including the prospect of (...)