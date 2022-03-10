Border Police: Over 340.000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the start of the war

Border Police: Over 340.000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the start of the war. The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day). Through (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]