Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania. Romanian non-profit Geeks for Democracy has opened a call center for Ukrainians arriving in the country. The call center, which became operational on March 10, offers information in Romanian, English and Ukrainian to those who phone 0377.300.300. It is hosted by Impact Hub Bucharest, in its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]