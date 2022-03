Promateris Expects Revenues Of RON236M, Net Profit Of Over RON21M In 2022

Promateris Expects Revenues Of RON236M, Net Profit Of Over RON21M In 2022. Promateris (PPLRO), a Romanian industrial group and leader in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region in producing biodegradable and compostable packaging, estimates for 2022 revenues of RON236.1 million (EUR47.7 million), EBITDA of RON36.2 million (EUR7.3 million) and a net profit of RON21.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]