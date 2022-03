Visual Fan’s Net Profit Up Over 20% YoY To RON8.5M In 2021

Visual Fan’s Net Profit Up Over 20% YoY To RON8.5M In 2021. Visual Fan (ALW.RO), a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and owner of the Allview brand, on Thursday said it ended 2021 with a net profit of RON8.5 million, up over 20% from 2020, and a turnover of over RON121 million, up nearly 17% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]