Eurostat: GDP Up By 0.3% In The Euro Area, Up By 0.4% In The EU In 4Q/2021



Eurostat: GDP Up By 0.3% In The Euro Area, Up By 0.4% In The EU In 4Q/2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)