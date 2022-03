Romanian Red Cross sends second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi

Romanian Red Cross sends second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi. The Romanian Red Cross sends the second humanitarian aid convoy to Chernivtsi, in support of those affected by the war in Ukraine, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. A number of six trucks with 130 tonnes of perishable staple foods, personal hygiene products, medical (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]