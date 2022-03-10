EduMin Cimpeanu: Ukrainian refugees will benefit from scholarships as Romanian students do; professors, too
Ukrainian students taking refuge in Romania will benefit from scholarships under the same conditions as Romanian students, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, told a press conference on Thursday. “We are preparing a draft government decision by which the Ukrainian refugees – of Ukrainian (...)
