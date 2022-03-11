Fitch downgrades IIB by two notches to BBB and puts it on rating watch negative



International rating agency Fitch has downgraded the rating of the International Investment Bank's (IIB) by two notches to BBB from A- and put it on Rating Watch Negative on the severe impact of Russian invasion in Ukraine. The bank's ESG was reduced from 5 to 4 as well. The bank, active in (...)