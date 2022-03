Car production in RO up 2% in Jan-Feb after 12% advance in February

Car production in RO up 2% in Jan-Feb after 12% advance in February. The number of cars produced in Romania in February increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, to 44,111 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), published on March 10. This resulted in a more modest 1.9% combined annual advance for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]