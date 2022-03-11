Romania’s troubled energy group CE Hunedoara ups hard coal production by 60%

Romania's troubled energy group CE Hunedoara ups hard coal production by 60%. The four coal mines operated by the Romanian state-owned coal and power group CE Hunedoara (CEH), under insolvency, have increased their combined production to about 1,000-1,100 tonnes from 600-700 tonnes per day. The coal is used for the operation of the Paroşeni thermal power plant.