Car Registrations Up 39% in First Two Months of 2022 from 2021



Passenger car registrations rose by 39.5% in the first two months of 2022 against 2021, according to data from Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA). EVs posted an 84.9% increase, holding a 17.4% market share.