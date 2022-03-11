US Vice-President Kamala Harris visits Romania for talks with President Iohannis on security and economic challenges in the region due to the war in Ukraine



US Vice-President Kamala Harris visits Romania for talks with President Iohannis on security and economic challenges in the region due to the war in Ukraine.

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, who will arrive in Bucharest on Friday for her first visit in Romania since taking on mandate, will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, at 14:00, at the ceremonial plateau of Cotroceni Palace. The two officials have (...)