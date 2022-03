Trencadis names Marian Murgulet as new CEO

Trencadis names Marian Murgulet as new CEO. Trencadis, a technology company specialized in software development solutions for the government and business environment, has appointed Marian Murgulet as CEO starting March 1, 2022. Marian Murgulet takes over the managing of Trencadis from the founder Radu Negulescu, who will stay the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]