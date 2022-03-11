Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates Law Firm: How can you carry out an IT and software development activity in Romania?



Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates Law Firm: How can you carry out an IT and software development activity in Romania?.

The IT industry in Romania has experienced an impressive development, especially in recent years, with more and more professionals working in this field. Anyone who wants to work in this field can be hired by an IT company, can conclude a collaboration agreement, or even start an IT business (...)