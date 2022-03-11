PwC analysis: Streaming services market in Romania to grow by more than 22% this year



PwC analysis: Streaming services market in Romania to grow by more than 22% this year.

The social distancing and the mobility restrictions accelerated the transition of the Romanian public to digital consumption, and the local streaming services market saw an increase of 27.16% in 2020 to EUR 29 million, according to an analysis by PwC, quoted by Agerpres. The estimates show an (...)