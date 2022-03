Romanian Capital Market Grows By 55% During Two Years Of Pandemic

Romanian Capital Market Grows By 55% During Two Years Of Pandemic. From the end of February 2020, when the first case of coronavirus was recorded in Romania, and until the end of February 2022, the Romanian capital market increased by 55% when looking at the BET-TR index, which includes dividends, and by 39% when taking into account the BET index, as per a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]