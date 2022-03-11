Kaufland Romania announces a new support measure and will create 300 jobs for Ukrainian refugees in 2022 (press release)

Kaufland Romania announces a new support measure and will create 300 jobs for Ukrainian refugees in 2022 (press release). Kaufland Romania announces a new support measure for refugees. After a series of initiatives aimed at providing immediate help through cash, food, or essential goods donations and through collaborations with NGOs carrying out humanitarian activities, the company introduces a new way of support. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]