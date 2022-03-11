Consumer Protection Authority applies fines worth 950,000 lei after checks on fuel suppliers

Consumer Protection Authority applies fines worth 950,000 lei after checks on fuel suppliers. The National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) applied fines amounting to 950,000 lei, and the National Authority for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) applied sanctions in the amount of 140,000 lei following checks carried out, so far, on the Romanian fuel suppliers, Government spokesman Dan (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]