DJ Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell , Ukraine’s 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala to perform on the stage of “We are One” charity concert at the National Arena in Bucharest



DJ Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell , Ukraine’s 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala to perform on the stage of “We are One” charity concert at the National Arena in Bucharest.

“We Are One”, a charity concert in support of Ukrainian refugees, will be organised on Saturday at the National Arena in Bucharest. Featuring big names of the music industry, the show includes star DJ Armin Van Buuren, Tom Odell – the author of the ballad “Another Love”, turned into the... The post (...)