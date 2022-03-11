PwC: Romanian Streaming Services Market Seen Up By Over 22% To EUR43M In 2022



Streaming platforms (Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime) target investments of $230 billion in video content in 2022 to benefit from the increases estimated for these services in the coming years and to retain clients and attract new ones, on an increasingly competitive market, as per an (...)