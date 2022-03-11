Kamala Harris reiterates in Bucharest the full commitment of the United States to Article 5 on the collective defence of NATO: We will defend every inch of NATO territory. We are committed to our friendship and alliance with Romania



Romania “has been extraordinary in the generosity and the courage shown” in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US Vice President Kamala Harris told a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday. She thanked Romanians on behalf of the (...)