U.S. VP Kamala Harris emphasizes U.S. commitment to NATO during Bucharest visit. The United States’ commitment to NATO’s Article 5, according to which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all, is “ironclad,” U.S. vice president Kamala Harris said during her visit to Bucharest on March 11. “America’s commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We take very (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]