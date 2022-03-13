Bucharest Mayor Dan: Over 750,000 euros have so far been raised at the benefit concert “We Are One” in support of Ukrainian refugees



Over 750,000 euros have so far been raised at the benefit concert “We Are One” in support of Ukrainian refugees, but the counting continues, Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan announced on Sunday. “Over 750,000 euros, funds raised so far, with the help of the” We Are One “concert for the... The (...)