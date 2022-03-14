Romania's largest online retailer eMAG builds EUR 100 mln warehouse near Budapest

Romania's largest online retailer eMAG builds EUR 100 mln warehouse near Budapest. eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer, has initiated the construction of a 100,000 square meter logistics centre in Hungary, where it merged with Extreme Digital in 2019. The Romanian retailer develops for the first time such logistics capabilities outside Romania. "The new warehouse is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]