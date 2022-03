Bucharest Exchange maintains robust annual growth

Bucharest Exchange maintains robust annual growth. The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), BET, still boasts a robust 12.6% annual advance as of March 11, despite the 9.7% decline seen over the past month amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic turmoil. The BET-TR index, which accounts for the dividends (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]