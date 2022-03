Mask and Air Filter Plant Eversted Ends 2021 with over EUR4M Turnover, Double 2020 Level

Mask and Air Filter Plant Eversted Ends 2021 with over EUR4M Turnover, Double 2020 Level. Eversted in 2021 saw its turnover top EUR4 million, double the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]