IKEA Supplier Sortilemn Gherla Earmarks EUR1M Investments for 2022. Gherla-based Sortilemn, a major local supplier to Sweden’s group IKEA, has budgeted investments of around EUR1 million for this year, aimed at automation and infrastructure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]