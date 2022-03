Hotel Chain Bacolux Ends 2021 with 28% Higher Turnover YOY

Hotel Chain Bacolux Ends 2021 with 28% Higher Turnover YOY. Hotel chain Bacolux, controlled by brothers Marius and Razvan Bazavan, including Diana and Afrodita hotels of Baile Herculane, ended 2021 with 28% higher turnover and for 2022 expects a bigger increase as it is set to open former Hefaistos hotel of Eforie Nord in June, after refurbishing and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]