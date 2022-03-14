JusMin Predoiu, WB’s Vincelette discuss setting up the Justice Neighborhood and digitization of the judicial system

JusMin Predoiu, WB’s Vincelette discuss setting up the Justice Neighborhood and digitization of the judicial system. The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, had a work meeting on Thursday with Gallina A. Vincelette, the regional director of the World Bank for the EU, Europe and Central Asia, the main topic being ensuring financing for the erection of the Justice Neighborhood and digitization of the judicial (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]