March 14, 2022

Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
Mar 14, 2022

Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova.

Ford Otosan, the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in Europe, will take ownership of U.S group Ford’s Craiova plant and production activity in Romania, a process conditioned by the approvals from the relevant authorities. Ford Otosan is a joint venture between Ford and the Turkish group (...)

Netherlands-based TMC Acquires Romanian Consultancy Firm IOTH Netherlands-based high-tech consultancy firm TMC has made its first acquisition outside the country – a Romanian consultancy company based in capital city Bucharest.

Edenred Romania Has New Commercial Manager Ovidiu Birsa is the new commercial manager of Edenred Romania, a company that issues benefit vouchers for employees.

Symmetrica Invests EUR3.5M In New Factory Suceava-based paving stone manufacturer Symmetrica, owned by the Stanciu family, said on Tuesday that it invested EUR3.5 million in a new plant in the locality of Solca, Suceava County, and in a new production line at its factory in Prejmer, Brasov (...)

President Iohannis: The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to strengthening the resilience of the European Union President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to consolidating the Single Market and strengthening the resilience of the European Union in its entirety. The head of state had tete-a-tete talks and (...)

PM Ciuca: Romania becomes one of the first countries to make modern military equipment Romania becomes one of the first countries where the production of modern military equipment and hardware is located, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday at the signing ceremony of a joint venture agreement between Uzina Mecanica Bucharest (UMB) and General Dynamics European Land (...)

Health Minister Rafila: Delta strain practically out of circulation in the past week Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said Tuesday that sequencing has shown that the Delta coronavirus strain has no longer been circulating in the last week. “Practically, all the sequencing conducted during this period has only shown the circulation of the Omicron strain. Whereas in the past weeks (...)

President Iohannis: I talked with Azerbaijan President Alyiev about strengthening our cooperation in the field of energy President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday about strengthening energy cooperation. “A very good phone call with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, about strengthening and expanding the Strategic Partnership between (...)

 


