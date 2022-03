Alliance Healthcare Turnover Tops RON4B Threshold In 2021

Alliance Healthcare Turnover Tops RON4B Threshold In 2021. Alliance Healthcare, formerly known as Farmexpert, the third largest medicine distributor on the local market, saw its turnover growing by 8-10% in 2021 compared with 2020, exceeding the RON4 billion threshold, in line with the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]