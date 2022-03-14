New interactive map helps Ukrainian citizens choose the best transit routes in Romania
Mar 14, 2022
New interactive map helps Ukrainian citizens choose the best transit routes in Romania.
A recently launched interactive map helps Ukrainian citizens who want to transit Romania plan their journey to other countries like Hungary, Serbia or Bulgaria. The interactive GIS (geospatial) app shows the transit corridors in Romania and is available in Romanian, English, and Ukrainian. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]