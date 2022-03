Over EUR 750,000 raised at Bucharest’s benefit concert for Ukraine

Over EUR 750,000 raised at Bucharest’s benefit concert for Ukraine. The We Are One benefit concert for Ukraine held in Bucharest on Saturday, March 12, raised funds worth over EUR 750,000, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. All earnings (collected from tickets and donations) will go to the Romanian Red Cross. “It was the biggest event of its kind to date, dedicated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]