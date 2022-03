SIF Transilvania Becomes Transilvania Investments On Bucharest Stock Exchange As Of March 14, 2022

SIF Transilvania Becomes Transilvania Investments On Bucharest Stock Exchange As Of March 14, 2022. Transilvania Investments, which has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for over 20 years, on Monday (March 14) had its first trading session under the new symbol, TRANSI, following a rebrand by the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]