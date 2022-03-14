Sergei Loznitsa’s Donbass screened in Romanian cinemas to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

Donbass, a film by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, will be screened in cinemas across Romania in the coming period, according to a press release. The funds raised during this campaign will be directed to the Romanian Red Cross and other charities