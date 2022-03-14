Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania

As the war in Ukraine raged on, more Ukrainian refugees arrived in the country and transited to other destinations in Europe. Bucharest's largest train station, Gara de Nord, has turned into a main transit point for refugees, with both authorities and volunteers working there to support those (...)